Armani to stop using angora wool by next winter

Armani Group has confirmed that the fashion brand would no longer be using angora wool starting from the 2022-2023 autumn/winter season, adding this material to the excluded policy under its free-fur policy.



The motive behind this move came from the Italian luxury company banning the extremely soft wool removed from live rabbits, under pressure from the animal rights organization and environmentally conscious shoppers.

Last month, PETA ( People for Ethical Treatment for Animals) also announced that Faraftech, the luxury e-commerce platform, will stop selling Angora wool by 2022.

Armani marked another remarkable step towards sustainability after the fashion group decided to ban animal fur in 2016 and signed a Fashion Pact‘ in 2019 with other major industry players, to address climate change.