Ecom Express launches its first all-women delivery centre in country

Logistics solutions provider Ecom Express Private Limited has launched its first all-women delivery centre in Delhi. The 10-member team will be engaged independently in all operational activities. Inaugurating the all-women delivery centre, Manju Dhawan, Co-founder, Ecom Express Limited, said, “The launch of our all-women delivery centre is a conscious agenda and an extension of our continued effort to supporting women with opportunities that empower them to grow and economically elevate them. Our aim is to create more and more opportunities for female team members across roles, including front-line delivery role as we remain steadfast in our approach to support them and their career progression.”

Ecom Express is also planning to establish more all-women delivery centres in the near future. The company already has close to 2000 women working across its processing centres, hubs, fulfilment centres and many women bikers as delivery associates across the country. Several of its large facilities across the country have their operations for general shift entirely run by women. Sorting and fulfilment centres including Bilaspur (Haryana), Bhiwandi, Surat, Vijayawada, Guwahati and others have women staff take care of millions of shipments.