Swiggy’s ultra delivery service Instamart has crossed 2 million transacting users, the delivery platform confirmed in an Instagram post.



Instamart that specializes to deliver the grocery items in 15- 30 minutes. The pilot service was launched last year, 2020 in Gurugram and Benglauru. The food-tech startup has started to expand in the 17 cities, amid a push in the business vertical.

The company is investing heavily to scale up the business in the non-food vertical. The rival platform Zomato has tapped into ultra-fast commerce by investing heavily round of $ 500 million in the online grocery firm, Grofers which is rapidly expanding its ultra-commerce business.

With the surge in the online-grocery aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, the online grocery platform has expanded and opened small dark stores, quick delivery warehouses in the densely populated areas from where orders can be served quickly.



