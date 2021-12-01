F5 is India’s first workplace commerce platform, which targets consumer’s daily workplace needs and has recently received pre-series A funding led by Auxano Capital and other investors including Huddle, Lets Venture, Venture Catalyst. F5 is building a unique hyper-local ecosystem around the daily workplace needs of the consumer, market which is pegged to be of $100Bn market size.

F5 Refreshment stands with ARR 8.5 Cr+ with 10,000+ daily customers. The company has seen an exponential growth of 8x in business subscribers Post-Covid. It is present in 30 live markets in 2 cities (Delhi NCR & Lucknow) with a 80% retention rate.

Recently Mr. Saurabh Bhatia has joined the F5 as a CTO and Saurabh Bhatia will play a pivotal role in making F5 a technology company right upfront. In addition to scaling the tech team within F5, Mr. Bhatia has plans focused upon driving innovation given the unique business and user base of F5. Needless to say, this not only requires initiatives enabling product led growth at scale but also special consideration towards cloud-native infrastructure and streamlining of tech development processes itself as the organization gears up for its next act.

Mr. Saurabh Bhatia is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and he has been building software products, tinkering with tech, and architecting systems at scale for the last 7 years. Saurabh comes from a rich experience of developing and witnessing high-velocity enterprise-grade tech ecosystems up close. He is passionate about distributed systems, systems design, cloud-native engineering, and scaling tech org. at startups. Prior to F5, Mr. Bhatia has done his past stints at places like Noon.com, Oracle, and SS&C Technologies across multiple tech roles. He has also been mentoring young tech enthusiasts since long all through his journey.

Saurabh Bhatia, CTO on the joining of F5, , said “ Tech is one of the most beautiful innovations of humans; as we sleep our codebases run 24*7 across the planet without any pause to keep this world in shape. In today’s modern businesses building software systems that push humankind forward is more of an art than science. I hope I will be able to add my bit in this next leap of tech.”

Raghav Arora, Co-Founder, F5, said, “At F5, we believe that tech is the kingpin. It is going to play a critical role in unlocking value by understanding and serving our current and enormously large potential customer base. Magic is just about to happen. We are delighted to inform the joining of Saurabh Bhatia as our CTO. It has been a pleasure working with him for last couple of years. His vision, expertise and execution has been critical is achieving what F5 has been able to achieve so far. His joining will surely strengthen us and unlock the enormous potential we are eyeing.”