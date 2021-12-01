De Beers Forevermark launches an exclusive boutique with Abaran Timeless Jewellery in Bangalore

De Beers Forevermark,a diamond brand from De Beers Group, launched its second exclusive boutique in Bangalore in partnership with Abaran Timeless Jewellery.

This boutique was inaugurated by renowned Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. The actress gets adorned with beautiful De Beers Forevermark jewellery and said, ” It is an honor to associate with De Beers Forevermark and Abaran Timeless Jewellery to launch their exclusive boutique in Bangalore. Diamonds hold a very special place in every woman’s life, hence, choosing the right one is very important. I am sure all the women of Bangalore will love to adorn these natural, genuine and sparkling diamonds.”

The boutique exclusively retails De Beers Forevermark diamonds in a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds. Collections available include the Avaanti Collection, the Icon collection, the Traditional Setting collection, the stackable ring Tribute collection among others.

Pratap Kamath, Managing Director, Abaran Timeless Jewellery highlighted the partnership, and said: “We have been associated with De Beers Forevermark since the past 10 years and the launch of this exclusive boutique has further strengthened our partnership. In fact, when we opened our new Abaran store, the trust we have developed with our customers for De Beers Forevermark diamonds, encouraged us to open an exclusive boutique adjacent to our new store offering customers a unique diamond shopping experience. Every De Beers Forevermark diamond is inscribed with a unique identity number as a promise that the diamond is natural, beautiful and responsibly sourced. At the boutique we have all the latest collections and jewellery that can be worn every day. We consider the launch of the boutique an important landmark in our relationship, and we are sure our association would go a long way in the future.”

Amit Pratihari, Retail Director, De Beers Forevermark said “Opening a Boutique with Abaran Timeless Jewellery was a natural progression to our decade long association. Consumers in Bangalore are discerning and knowledgeable about luxury and the value and place diamonds hold in their life. Trust and quality are the two most valuable attributes when buying diamonds and the boutique would offer nothing short of such expectation given the 133-year-old legacy of De Beers. ”