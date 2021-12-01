Zara founder’s daughter Marta Ortega to lead parent company

The parent company of Zara has decided to make a change in the higher management by appointing Marta Ortega, the daughter of the Spanish clothing giant’s founder will take over as chairwoman of the group, an official statement highlighted.



She will be replacing Pablo Isla who has been the chairman since 2011, and he was the deputy chairman between 2005-2011, a statement highlighted.

Marta Ortega has ” worked in different areas of the group for the last 15 years-in particulars has led in the strengthening of Zara’s brand image and fashion proposition”, an statement highlighted.

Marta Ortega commented on her appointment “ I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood, and I have learned from all the great professionals i have worked with almost 15 years”. She also added, “I have always said that I would dedicate my life to building upon my parents.”