Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni and Namrata Joshipura come together for RIVER Season 2

Amazon Fashion, in association with DBS Lifestyle LLP, has launched RIVER Season 2 in India. After the launch of RIVER, an affordable multi-designer brand created in partnership with some of India’s most celebrated designers, last year, RIVER Season 2 has designers like Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni and Namrata Joshipura curating apparel that mirrors their individual aesthetic and styles.

From sarees and dresses for women to royal bandhgalas, ethnic jackets, trendy shirts and kurtas for men, the RIVER Season 2 collection also focuses on building the occasion wear selection by creating dedicated capsules in each designer’s collection, besides a range of everyday looks.

“RIVER Season 1 witnessed a great response from shoppers across India, with demand from both metros and Tier-II and III cities and towns for all the designers’ collections. With the launch of RIVER Season 2 on Amazon Fashion, we continue to work closely with the seller DBS lifestyle, to ensure that customers across India can continue to access affordable designer wear. Through RIVER Season 2, we aim to reach out to diverse consumers and help them be closer to the designer’s creative vision,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Director and Head, Amazon Fashion India.

Suneet Varma has some beautiful sarees designed for celebratory occasions like weddings and parties. The selection also brings an assortment of floral sarees in chiffon, georgette and lace. The selection presents some statement dresses for women and shirts and bandhgalas with comfortable trousers for men by JJ Valaya. Ashish Soni’s collection features added design elements in menswear, with details in shirts and kurtas. He also brings denim blazers and bandhgalas and quirky prints to go along with it in shirts and comfortable trousers. The outfits from Namrata Joshipura’s collection provide a solution to every woman for both day and evening wear and introduce a new category of coordinates in women’s wear.