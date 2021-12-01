Home Fashion Dixcy completes merger with Enamor to create Modenik Lifestyle

, a global private equity firm, has announced the completion of the merger of its portfolio companies and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of brand Enamor, to create a new entity –  – headquartered in .

“The merger of two well-established brands, Dixcy and Enamor, is a historic moment for us. This is much more than creating a larger business. It’s about realising our vision of being the most preferred company for comfortable & fashionable essential clothing,” said , , Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.

The merger of Dixcy’s distribution network and Enamor’s product design expects to accrue value for all stakeholders, including consumers, employees, shareholders and partners. Modenik will have a portfolio of five sub-brands, including , , , Slimz and Enamor.

Modenik’s omnichannel distribution strategy expects to ensure that its products are available wherever the consumers buy – offline or online. It also has an exclusive licensing agreement with Levi’s to manufacture and distribute in India, which should benefit from the synergies of this merger.

While Sethi, who was the Executive Chairman of both the companies, continues in this position, , previously the CEO of Enamor, takes on the role of of the merged company.

