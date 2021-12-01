adidas and St+Art India Foundation join hands to revamp basketball court of Mumbai school

adidas has teamed up with St+art India Foundation to revamp the basketball court of Mumbai’s St. Andrews High School, fusing the world of art and sports as a medium for powerful storytelling around credibility in sports. Fuelled by its core belief, ‘Through sport we have the power to change lives’, adidas has created a larger-than-life canvas to inspire the world and deliver an impactful yet simple message, ‘We See Possibilities, When We Come Together’.

Speaking about the initiative, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India, said, “At adidas, ‘Impossible is Nothing’ is more than a campaign – it’s our attitude. Seeing possibilities is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us and all our efforts, including this initiative. This spectacular artwork captures the spirit of teamwork, inspiring young athletes to adopt the ‘We over Me’ mentality, because it’s only when we come together, we can drive change and achieve the impossible. We envision the basketball court at St. Andrews High School to be a canvas that inspires and connects various communities to see a world of limitless possibilities.”

Rendered by French artist Chifumi Krohom, the artwork features a motif of hands depicted in a pop-art style, with bold lines and bright colours famous for expressing culturally relevant meanings through the cities where he travels. The piece focuses one of the most important moments right before a sporting event or a match – a team huddle. To highlight this universal moment in sports culture, the design includes different hands of both boys and girls, while also incorporating different skin tones and colours to extend the message of equality and highlight the importance of diversity at large.