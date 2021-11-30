Urban Square commences registry, executes sales deed for Natura Marmo

North India’s leading real estate developer Bhumika Group announced that Natura Marmo — one of the leading supplier & exporters of Indian granite, marble, sandstone, limestone and quartzite from India – has taken up 847.53 sq ft space at Urban Square Mall. The company executed the sales deed registry of the company.

Urban Square is located 20 minutes from the Maharana Pratap Airport and 7 minutes from the city centre. Udaipur would benefit from exceptional exposure and frontage along the six-lane roadways connecting Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Nathdwara, a major pilgrimage destination, since it is located on the Gaurav Path, NH-8, Urban Square.

Neerav Jain & Tushar Maru, Owner of Natura Marmo Granite Co., said, “We wanted a presence at the most happening place, and Urban Square is the address that will bring in the required footfall for us. The mall is also going to attract numerous tourists, which will help us add value to our credibility after they will go through our products here.”

Bhumika Group has recently completed phase 1 of the iconic Urban Square mall. Out of the total 1.8 million sq ft, around 1 million sq ft is ready for the fit-outs. The mixed-use development has a mall positioned as “All Under One Roof” Mall and Multiplex with Retail, Lifestyle, Offices, 5 Star Hotel, a Food Court, Gaming Zone and many more entertainment options.

“We are happy to announce that we have started registry process; it is an indication that everything at the mall is going as promised and planned. We’ve always talked about positioning, and this mall will help brands achieve their goals. For both the brands and us, it’s a win-win situation,” says Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.