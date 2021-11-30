Amazon infuses Rs 650 crores in Amazon Wholesale (India)

The e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to infuse a fresh capital of Rs 650 crores into one of India’s subsidiary units Amazon Wholesale, according to the regulatory documents.

The Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited has made the 650 crore investment, in the wholesale arm of the B2B business arm of Amazon India, documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry.



The fresh funds will provide more scope for Amazon to bolster its wholesale B2B business in India. The e-commerce platform is aggressively planning to invest in various units across India.

In October, Amazon had also infused the fresh capital of Rs. 1,460 crores into Amazon Seller Services- which helps sellers to sell their products digitally in India and Internationally.



