UNIREC launches new collection of clothing made from recycled PET bottles

Sustainable fashion is a process of fostering change to fashion products and the fashion system for an improved ecological integrity and welfare. The most popular fabric, polyester, can be procured from the plastic water bottles scattered in a shape of environmental hazard around us. UNIREC launches a new collection of clothing made from recycled PET bottles. The company is one of the first sustainable garment brand- manufacturing and uniforms out of recycled PET bottles.

The fabric procured by UNIREC’S partners is registered under the Global Recyclable Standard certification, thereby ensuring the genuineness of the product. Its range includes t-shirts, shirts, trousers, blazers/jackets and other accessories. The growth in the product line has been incredible in a very short period of time and demand for the material has grown massively. However, the prime focus of the company is to preserve the environment while maintaining and delivering a decent fashion trend. UNIREC has an outstanding collection of elegant and pocket friendly formal jackets, sleeveless jackets and trousers.

Kapil Bhatia, CEO & Founder, UNIREC speaking on the launch of the new line said, “I have been in the garment industry for over 20 years now, and for more than 15 years have been manufacturing workwear and uniforms for small to very large corporates. However, never before the impact of environment and climate change been bigger and more important for the entire human race. While plastic and its products definitely have its own benefits, it is the disposal of the same that is causing a massive impact on our environment.”

The products from UNIREC can be purchased from their official website https://www.unirecstore.com.