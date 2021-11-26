R CITY Mall’s organized Grand Pani Puri Fiesta for Mumbaikars

R CITY Mall, offered visitors oodles of excitement through its Grand Pani Puri Fiesta in association with Mid-Day. The event was spread across three days – 19th, 20th and the 21st of November 2021, an offical statement highlighted.

The exciting fest brought about 20 mouth-watering flavours of Mumbai’s favourite street food – pani puri under one roof for its patrons, making it one of the biggest pani puri festivals. Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra CM was the special guest and inaugurated the event. Popular TV and Film stars namely Tanisha Mukherjee, Adah Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani, Nikita Rawal and many more attended the fest and even tasted Pani Puri at various stalls.

There were a wide range and different flavours of pani puri made available for its lovers from the popular places in Mumbai namely Guru Kripa, Om Snacks, Oye Kake, Angrezi Dhaba, Shreejis, The Puchka Shop to name a few. Some interesting flavours such as Teekha Pani Puri, Cheese Fondue Batasha, Gelato Pani Puri, Pizza Shots Pani Puri, Chocolate Pani Puri with basundi, Ice cream pani puri, Multi flavour pani puri etc. were available at the stalls that was thoroughly enjoyed by the visitors.

To ensure patrons experienced a truly extravagant indulgence, a spectacular flea market was also setup with the best home-grown brands, handmade jewellery, home decor, handicrafts, make-up and skin care products, tarot reading, mehendi stalls, etc. The mall had also planned special activities for kids that included fun games, kid-zones, parade by Kidzania and Chuck-e-Cheese where children could have fun. There were live performances organized every day to enthrall music lovers. From delicious food, to catching favourite celebrities live, R CITY mall had organized various activities to create a mesmerizing experience for its visitors over the weekend.`

In tandem with the changing times, R CITY has evolved into a holistic leisure and entertainment destination alongside shopping. Organized in the mall’s spacious 24000+ sq ft courtyard, the Grand Pani Puri Fiesta definitely promised an extraordinary experience as well as engaging recreational indulgences to its visitors.

Attributing utmost importance to the safety of its customers, staff and employees, the mall’s efforts were recognized recently at the prestigious Mapic India Award for “Most Admired Shopping Centre with innovative Covid-19 protocols”

With over 12+ entertainment centres, 250+ global cuisines to choose from, iconic international brands, breathtaking interiors and a fully vaccinated staff, R CITY is a shopper’s paradise for retail therapy and a day of leisurely entertainment.