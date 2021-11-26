OBEETEE launches new store as part of its expansion plan

OBEETEE is now ready to set the capturing markets of Mumbai by opening their brand-new store. The brand has opened a retail store in Mumbai’s Famous Studio Worli, which attracts some of India’s most affluent crowds with an area of 3000 square feet.

Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, OBEETEE, said, “We are firm believers of what OBEETEE stands for and the value that it adds to lives and homes. Our mission to weave its brilliance into the country began with the OBEETEE store in Delhi and is now reaching new heights with our new store in Mumbai. We put our heart and soul into each store to ensure it encapsulates what OBEETEE is and the Mumbai store captures every essence of it. This launch is another huge step in our expansion plan and we are honored to be launching it for the world to see.”

Angelique Dhama, CEO, OBEETEE Retail spoke about the new store launch, , said, “Created with the most detailed and artisanal craftsmanship using the purest and most natural forms of materials, OBEETEE carpets are unlike any other. After the overwhelming response that we received for our Delhi store, it gives us immense pleasure to expand our reach in Mumbai. We are delighted to be expanding in the home ground of the brand and enabling more people to enter this beautiful world of tradition, aesthetic and opulence. The Mumbai store has been designed with the utmost detail and crystal-clear vision and we are ecstatic to open our doors and welcome you to experience it.”

The store also boasts of customized lighting suitable for all times in the day and has incorporated the use of kinetic fixtures that enable customers to see the carpets vertically in its whole avatar. The contemporary use of this in-house technology helps the customer see thousands of designs at one click and is called “Carpet Diem”. This Mumbai store is set to be one of ten exclusive retail stores that OBEETEE aims to open across the country in the next 3 years.