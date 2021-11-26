Limese launches its first flagship store in India

Limese, a Korean beauty platform has unveiled its debut pop-up retail by opening a store in the uptown M-Block Market, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, an official statement highlighted.

For the gala launch of the store, Limese in collaboration with KHIDI (Korea Health Industry Development Institute) is organizing KBeauty-ON, a celebration of the best of Korean Cosmetics and Skincare. Miss Pooja Sharma, Chairperson, Sikkim Film Promotion Board, IPR Department, Government of Sikkim inaugurated the event.

The new store will also feature many Korean brands including Klairs, CosRx and Some By Mi.

Deugcheon (Dale) Han, Founder, Limese said on the launch of this new store “K-BEAUTY ON also marks the opening of Limese’s new retail pop-up space for consumers to experience the best of Korea. Limese began India operations in 2017 as a curated beauty platform, with Korean skincare brands handpicked especially for the Indian subcontinent. We sought to develop a space that would be fueled by the love for skincare and makeup. One that took the notion of beauty head-on, and embraced the need for products suited to their audience. The core of this included weaving timeless Indian philosophies about skincare and wellness, with the innovative products and trends coming out of Korea,”

Limese began India operations in 2017 as a curated beauty platform, with Korean skincare brands handpicked especially for the Indian subcontinent. After operating for close to four years as an online-only Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and distribution platform, Limese has built a robust fulfillment network that is very efficient in shipping goods directly to a consumer’s home and partner warehouses spread across India.