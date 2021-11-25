The Mainstreet Marketplace launches its new outlet in New Delhi

The Mainstreet Marketplace, continues to push boundaries and showcase sneakers and streetwear in a profound, new light with the launch of the new store in Dhanmill Compound, New Delhi.

A convergence of hype-d shopping and editorial storytelling, the Delhi showroom, which is spread across an area of 1600 sq.ft, is touted to be Asia’s largest resale store, an official statement highlighted.

Featuring futuristic inspirations, an industrial mood, and the vibe of an art gallery exhibit, every style is displayed with accentuating lights and impressive compositions.

The store also features exciting arcade machines to enhance shopping experiences, inviting consumers to deep dive into the culture and its vibe. The brand doubles down on this newest offering with the launch of its clothing line that is equally exclusive and surprising.

Meticulously designed to create a modern and contemporary shopping experience, the minimal and sleek interiors reflect the culture, hype factor, and of course, the sneakers and their extraordinary design details.