Jumboking Foods, now celebrating its 20th year as India’s largest vegetarian QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) brand.

Jumboking has opened its doors to serve the people of Delhi at Kashmere Gate Metro station. The entire product range- lip smacking flavours of premium vegetarian burgers such as Spicy Mexican, Nachos, Mumbai Masala, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Veg, Big Crunch and Corn Palak, along with fries (cheese and peri peri), thick shakes, coke and softy is available at the store.

Dheeraj Gupta, Founder and MD, Jumboking Foods said on this expansion “Delhi is blessed with a high density of young population and a vibrant food culture,” and also added that the company is planning to open hinting many more stores across the Delhi Metro network.

Gupta is bullish about delivery through Swiggy and Zomato as well- given the hybrid work culture in India that’s a combination of WFH and physical attendance. “The win-win equation between digital platforms and QSRs is yet to be explored fully in India. The demand for delivery is driven by a ‘consumer need’- that of convenience. Hence, it is based on ‘pull’ not push. Ordering online has picked up tremendously in markets like Mumbai and Pune and my sense is that Delhiites will demand this convenience too,” One of the most vocal advocates of franchising in the country, Gupta has played a key role in its large-scale acceptance of franchising as a framework for business in the QSR industry.