Istituto School of Fashion & Design, Mumbai appoints Mevin Murden as the new Director of Education

Istituto Marangoni School of Fashion & Design, Mumbai is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mevin Murden as their new Director of Education. As the Director of Education Mevin will spearhead the academic team in the strategic implementation of Fashion Design, Fashion Styling and Fashion Business programmes. He will be equally involved in research, innovation, and re-defining the learning experience for the institution’s current and future students. Murden was actively involved in the launch of Istituto Marangoni’s Mumbai School in 2017. He was then sent to reposition the Shanghai School in 2018, before moving back to the London School until earlier this year.

Mevin Murden, Director of Education, Istituto Marangoni said on his appointment “I am honoured and excited to be in India, a place with such rich culture and heritage which really enhances what students are able to produce in terms or design, but also being part of this ever-evolving and growing luxury market.”

Having worked all over the globe in markets such as Australia, South Africa, Dubai and Europe, Murden brings with him a decade of experience in the international luxury sector across various verticals such as hospitality, cosmetics, fragrances, fashion, events, and the arts. Over the course of his career, he has had the opportunity to work with some of the most prestigious names in the luxury business like Cerruti, Armani, Oberoi, Cartier, Rolex, Banyan Tree, Australia and Melbourne Clubs. He is passionate about luxury brand management and his research interest lies in neuromarketing and neo-craftsmanship. Murden has studied for 7 years at various Universities worldwide, such as La Trobe University (Australia), Manchester Metropolitan University (UK), Institute of Art, Design & Technology (Ireland) and Harvard University Extension School (USA).

Murden has made a mark in the Industry with awards like Best Strategic Marketing Tutor by the Association of Business Executives UK (2010) and Best Tutor by Istituto Marangoni London (2015), where he has taught for 7 years. Apart from imparting education, he has led industry projects for students with brands such as Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Saint Laurent, Mackintosh, Burberry, Mantero. Loro Piana, Paul Smith, Zaha Hadid, Dae Wha Kang, Elle and GQ.