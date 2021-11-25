Glutaweis expands its online presence with Tata CLiQ Luxury, Nykaa & Purplle

Glutaweis, a skincare brand has recently announced a partnership with renowned online platforms, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Nykaa & Purplle this month, an offical statement highlighted.

Kas Lalani, President, Founder, Glutaweis spoke about this development, and said “We look forward catering to a wider audience through our partnerships with Tata CLiQ Luxury, Nykaa & Purplle. Today, technology has made massive developments in the industry and the current landscape has further accelerated the requirement for digital retail; addressing the need for specialized skin health products driven by science & evidence.”

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head – Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ Luxury said, spoke further on this expansion, ”We are delighted to launch Glutaweis on Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, and bring their range of products to our discerning customers. Glutaweis products offer advanced skincare solutions for optimum skin health and radiance. With this launch, we are further expanding our exciting skincare portfolio.”