Spectrum Metro introduces SkyJumper for its patrons

Spectrum Metro, at Noida Sector 75, has recently added SkyJumper to its retail kitty of attractions. The park has interconnected trampolines that are perfect for everyone above the age of 3 and of any level of fitness. SkyJumper has a lot more to offer than just trampolines, including volleyball, dodgeball and wall walks.

Retail shops, office spaces, anchor stores, serviced apartments, food court, multiplex, hypermarket, serviced apartments, entertainment, and a children’s zone make up the 6-acre high-street commercial Spectrum Mall.

Narendra Mishra, VP Sales, Spectrum Metro talked about the need to include SkyJumper in the High-street, says, “Families still shop at traditional shopping malls for necessities, but leisure destinations add zing to the mall. Raking in the footfalls necessitates a significant amount of effort, a smooth process, astute managerial abilities, and a thorough understanding of consumers. The latest decision regarding SkyJumper is to make it a fun activity for the family and friends.”

Play zones, amusement park themes, rides, and engaging activities are becoming more common in malls. The Family Entertainment Concept, which originated in the United States and has since spread to India, is now the shopping mall industry’s backbone.

Mishra also added that, “Any mall should have a vibrant entertainment zone. The emphasis is not on ‘exclusive shopping’ destinations, but to have a more holistic approach with emphasis on food and entertainment while also establishing communal areas. Malls have realised this and now devote huge space of their GLA to food and entertainment. Previously, entertainment zones were designed for toddlers and children; now, tech-savvy millennial population requires fun, and it is crucial to provide them with exciting entertainment options to increase footfall.”