Third Wave Coffee opens its flagship store in Delhi’s Greater Kailash II

Third Wave Coffee has opened its flagship store Delhi at the hip M-block market in Greater Kailash II. With this new cafe, the brand currently clocks a total of 21 cafes in India — eighteen in Bengaluru and three in Delhi and Gurgaon, and plans to expand to over 300 stores in 20 cities by FY ’23.

Third wave coffee is the brainchild of three young coffee aficionados — Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma — who travelled across several Arabica coffee estates across North Karnataka to find the perfect coffee brew for the Indian palate.

The Third Wave Coffee’s GK II outlet spread across 70 sq. Ft., welcomes you into its cozy, warm interior done up in hues of beige and off white and the most sensory, appetizing aroma of coffee.

Sushant Goel, Founder, Third Wave Coffee commented on this expansion “What keeps us going is what we’d like to call a ‘coffee-high’! It’s so addictive, we’re gearing up for a rapid expansion spree over the next couple of years. With a median age of 31, India has one of the largest young populations in the world. With most of these youngsters falling in the high disposable income group that consumes premium brands more frequently, we see a huge demand for a superior, responsibly sourced and authentic product like Third Wave Coffee that also offers a unique experience to coffee lovers. We aim to serve our exclusive blends in over 300 cafes across 20+ cities by FY ’23,”.

Third Wave Coffee operates its own fully equipped centre where coffee beans are roasted, brewed, and developed into bespoke blends. The brand has introduced in India, the ‘Third Wave movement’ that is dedicated to providing high-quality coffee brewed to perfection from farm to cup.