Unicommerce to invest USD 5 million towards international expansion; Targets a whopping 400% growth in overseas business

Unicommerce, focused supply chain SaaS platform, has decided to invest USD 5 million towards strengthening international operations and further expanding its presence in various countries of Southeast Asia and the Middle-east. The company has been consistently investing and growing its international business and will continue to acquire more clients and forge ahead strategic partnerships in these markets. After becoming an undisputed leader in India and processing 20% of India’s e-commerce volumes, Unicommerce aims at establishing itself as a preferred choice of e-commerce companies and retail brands in some of the other regions as well.

Unicommerce will be investing the money in the areas of product enhancement, setting up local offices, sales, and marketing along with hiring local talent in these regions. The company has already acquired over 25 new clients in the multiple markets of the Middle East and Southeast Asia such as Dubai, KSA, Kuwait, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia etc. The current investment will further empower the company to accelerate its expansion plans and achieve a whopping 400% growth in overseas business. As part of the aggressive growth strategy, the company also plans to commence operations in newer markets within these regions.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce sharing thoughts on the investment, said, “After becoming a leader in the India market, we took a strategic decision to build our international presence. We decided to focus on emerging markets of the Middle-east and Southeast Asia as the e-commerce sector in these countries is on an upward growth trajectory. We believe in offering the best supply-chain solutions, therefore we spent the initial time researching about the market so that we could get our product ready for these markets. Now we are in a position to accelerate our international business at a lightning-fast speed with strong capital infusion focused on client acquisition, creating brand awareness, and continuous product development. We have received a phenomenal response for all our products in these regions and we are already working with some of the reputed companies of Southeast Asia and the Middle-east.“

Unicommerce is uniquely positioned to provide e-commerce supply chain technology cloud solutions to help industry players of all sizes to manage their business efficiently.