Udaan’s Food & FMCG Business achieves over 95% YoY growth as Kirana stores of Bharat shop online during the ‘Mega Bharat Sale’

Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, has announced that its Food & FMCG Business achieved over 95% YoY growth in October fuelled by the ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ – India’s biggest e-B2B sale event for kirana shops and small retailers across the country. The FMCG business witnessed a YoY growth of over 115% with major demands coming from Bharat.

During the festive month, the platform witnessed a 75% jump in retailer participation and over 90% repeat purchase coming from existing buyers. The platform also witnessed major participation from buyers from Tier 2, 3 cities with North India leading in overall sales closely followed by South, West and East respectively.

Udaan’s Food Business – comprising of FMCG, staples, and Fresh products –offers over 20,000 products across grocery, beverages, cereals, pulses, spices, edible oils, home & personal care, fresh and dairy categories across major cities.

During the sale period, over 100+ brands and over 5000+ SKUs (Stock-Keeping Units) from small and large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands were on offer and retailers/ kirana stores transacted digitally and made huge savings on their purchases.

Gaurav Dhawan, Commercial Director – Food & FMCG Business, udaan, said, “Mega Bharat Sale is part of our endeavour to empower the small retailers and kirana stores of Bharat by offering them a vast range of quality products at the most affordable prices. The huge success of the event is a testimony to the value that we have been able to offer to these small kirana stores and retailers, in addition to our customer-first approach, by leveraging technology and eCommerce scale. We will continue to build on the growth momentum and partner with more national and regional brands enabling small retailers of Bharat to grow their business on our platform. We are humbled by the huge response from all participating brands and the retailer community and thank them for the success of our first festive sale event.”

The consumer staples category including Sugar, Cereals and Flour also registered highest ever sales catering to festive demand in the market.

The Udaan app which was enhanced and optimized to provide seamless experience also experienced Highest ever ‘App Opens’ in a day by small retailers and kirana stores to make purchases.

Udaan has invested more than Rs. 4,000 crores in the past 12-18 months across different pillars of business – technology, supply chain, category, credit, people, compliance – to accelerate and strengthen capabilities to serve its customers better. The company has also undertaken various initiatives to enhance overall customer experience by leveraging deep customer analytics as well as improving the speed of the app.

Udaan currently has a network of over 3 million registered users and 25-30,000 sellers across 900+ cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes. The platform has over 2 million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers, etc. doing over 5 million transactions per month, making udaan a leader in the b2b eCommerce business. The company operates one of the largest logistics networks with over 200 warehouses spread over 10 Mn Sq Ft space across the country delivering over 8000 tons of products every day. To cater to the growing demand, udaan plans to scale its warehouse capacity to 50 million square feet across the country in the next 7-8 years.