Curry Pop Up Food Festival in Gulshan One29 brings together gamut of F&B brands

North India’s realty major Gulshan Group hosted an exciting food fiesta- Curry Pop Up in the amphitheatre of Gulshan One29, commercial project of the developer in sector 129, Noida. One29 is the first commercial landmark at Noida Expressway and offers a complete experience with distinct and dedicated precincts for fun, food, fashion, and work.

The food festival brought together a variety of brands like – Keventers, Indian Kafir Company, Miche Artisan Bakery, The Momo Station, Bacardi, Grubbers & Brothers Bakery, Chatedu de Pondicher and witnessed huge footfalls from around the vicinity. Gulshan Group has always been known for creating experiences, and this gala event gave the attendees joyful moments to reminisce. The band performance by ‘Enlighters’ made the entire ambiance full of enthusiasm and excitement.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group said, “We are glad to be giving our visitors a pleasing time with their friends and family through this event. Gulshan One29 with such initiatives and top notch amenities like amphitheatre, six-screen multiplex theatre, Grade A office spaces, and a dedicated area for children aims to become the ultimate family destination.”