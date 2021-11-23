Plum appoints Abhishek Agrawal as Chief Business Officer

Plum continuing its expansion plans in the D2C sector has appointed Abhishek Agrawal as Chief Business Officer, Digital. Abhishek brings strong channel understanding, business building skills and team leadership to Plum.

With over 150 SKUs across skincare, haircare, makeup, bath & body as well male care (through brand PHY), Plum has steadily built its customer base on both online and offline platforms. In addition to being among the top new-age beauty brands online, the brand also now reaches over 225 towns and cities in India, through 850+ assisted outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets – growing month-on-month. It is also one of the few new-age beauty brands to have crossed an annualized revenue run rate of Rs. 200 crores. Recently, the company also announced the opening of its first ever exclusive offline store in Mumbai.

Abhishek joins Plum with a rich experience of 15+ years across Sales and Marketing, Category Management and P&L, Business Planning, Supply Chain & Network Design, Client and Account management. In his last stint, he was leading the fledgling e-commerce vertical for ITC across Foods, Personal Care and FMCG, covering 30 brands with over 1,000 SKUs. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, he has pursued B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in 2006 followed by an MBA from ISB in 2013.

Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder Plum spoke on the development, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Abhishek to Plum to lead our digital businesses, including our D2C vertical. Given the tremendously exciting growth path ahead, we look forward to leveraging Abhishek’s expertise in business building and team leadership to build something we all can be proud of”.

Abhishek Agrawal, CBO (Digital), Plum on his appointment, said, “I’m incredibly excited about this leap into the D2C beauty and personal care space. I look forward to bring in my expertise and leverage it to accelerate brand’s vision of establishing Plum as the most preferred clean beauty brand.”