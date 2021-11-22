Ayouthveda unveils its First Flagship store in Delhi

Ayouthveda, a personal ayurvedic brand launched its first flagship store at Pacific Mall, NSP, Pitampura, Delhi. The store is inaugurated by actress Hina Khan.

A sub-venture of the prestigious Aimil Pharmaceuticals, Ayouthveda was instituted in 2020 during the middle of the pandemic. Since its inception, the Ayurvedic personal care brand has witnessed an upward growth trajectory even amidst the turbulence. Targeting to rake in sizable revenue of Rs 100 crore in the upcoming three years, the company has clocked annual returns spanning Rs 12 crore in FY-2020-21.

Sanchit Sharma, Founder & Director, Ayouthveda commented on the marquee launch, said, “Having already carved a strong presence in the skincare and personal care segment; this store launch will help us cover major ground with our target audience. With more and more millennial and GenZ consumers across the country gradually embracing the timeless benefits of Ayurveda, we are well posited to emerge as the leaders in this space. With further launches in the pipeline, we are confident that we will continue to mesmerize consumers with our matchless Ayurveda-based offerings.”