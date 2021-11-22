Grofers getting ready to open 150 dark stores fo quick commerce

Grofers, an online grocery service, is planning to open 150 dark stores by this December. This will bring their total dark store count to 350 in India, and it will help the brand get deliveries completed in 10 minutes. The company also claims to have a 3 million monthly order run rate and growth of 3.5 times in the last two months while gaining one million quick commerce customers, an official statement highlighted.



Albinder Dhindsa, Grofers, Co-founder said “ Grofers today launched its 200th Dark Store enabling 10 minute magic. The team and our partners helped us reach this milestone in 3 months.”

The Co-founder also said in a blog At Grofers, ” We are all humbled by these stories every day, and it motivates us to do more for our country and communities. We have been able to roll out 200 stores in the last three months and are working hard with entrepreneurs like Hardik to roll out another 150 stores in the next 45 days.”

Grofers claims to have a weekly record frequency of 4.5 orders for users, who have regularly experienced 10 minutes deliveries.