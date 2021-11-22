Nestle aims to nearly double sales via e-commerce by 2025

Nestle announced that the company is expecting to double its e-commerce sales to 25% of its group total by 2025 by investing into marketing and technological investments.

The company is planning to push its sales of products directly to consumers, via online channels or with a direct to consumer approach.

Mark Schneider, Nestle CEO said “We plan to take (e-commerce) sales from about 13% in 2020 to 25% by 2025,” Bernard Meunier, head of Nestle’s strategic business units and marketing and sales, said at a virtual investor summit. This will be achieved by increasing digital marketing investment to 70% by 2025 from 47% in 2020.

Nestle’s total sales in 2020 were 84.34 billion Swiss francs ($90.71 billion). E-commerce sales represented 14.1% of the total in the first nine months of 2021, compared with 12.8% in the same period in 2020.