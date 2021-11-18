De Beers’ New Campaign Celebrates Commitment and Purpose

De Beers has announced its new global campaign centred on commitments to the company and the wider world. The statement ‘I do’ is one of the most significant and time-honoured expressions of intent. The new campaign emphasises the importance of these powerful commitments, and takes these two iconic words into new territory, expanding their meaning to stand for personal pledges of all kinds. It features a wide range of diamond jewellery from across its two Houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, says, “For more than a century, De Beers has played a central role in helping people express their enduring commitment to their partner. Today we see a new generation of consumers who wish to communicate a wider commitment: a commitment to their own personal development, to their friendships, to their families, to society and to the natural world. The meaning of ‘I do’ has expanded and it’s more relevant than ever – and diamonds have a broader spectrum of meaning than ever before. With our new ‘one De Beers’ vision, which encapsulates the essence of our brand’s purpose and enables consumers to interact with it in new ways, we see an exciting opportunity to shape the future of diamonds. With all our marketing investment consolidated behind our iconic brand name, we will amplify the emotional meaning that diamonds from De Beers hold for consumers, highlighting the positive impact they have in the world and the exceptional beauty of those selected for our Jewellery Houses.”