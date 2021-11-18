Expansion mode: Guess to open 50 stores in India in next 5 years

Guess plans to open 50 stores across the country and also to touch a revenue mark of 300 crores in the next five years. The fashion and lifestyle brand will open 10 stores by the end of this financial year, an official statement highlighted.

Manoj Nair, CEO, Gaurik Lifestyle when commenting about the expansion plans mentions, “the plan is to expand the base in metropolitan cities and slowly penetrate into Tier-II and III cities, touching the top grossing malls for the ease of the customers. We will be gradually looking into the micro markets and launching accessory stores in small cities that will carry out key categories like handbags, watches etc”.

Currently, Guess stores are company owned and company operated in India. But soon, the company plans to have a franchise model as they are starting to expand in the country. The company will soon be launching an Athleisure collection in the stores for the winter season.