Omaxe leases over 58,000 sq. ft. in Omaxe World Street, Faridabad

Omaxe has leased 58,222 sq. ft. in its operational high street project Omaxe World Street in Sector 79, Faridabad, an official statement highlighted.

In the first six months of this fiscal ending September 2021, ten brands across a wide range of categories have opened their stores in this themed project whose architecture and ambience are inspired by the world-renowned shopping destinations of London, Hong Kong, Portugal, Athens, and Amsterdam.

Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd commented on this development, and said, “Considering that the economy was severely affected for 2-3 months due to the Second Wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strong revival of the economy due to rapid vaccination and pent-up consumer demand has sparked interest by retailers. Besides, the location of World Street, in the middle of a thriving indulgent consumer class, is another reason for the interest shown by retailers and shoppers.”

It is reiterated that the company had leased over 31,000 sq. ft. from November 2020 – February 2021. The festive season last year witnessed record footfall.

“We expect this festive season to be as exceptional as last year for our retailers. The company is committed to facilitating a conducive environment and ensuring footfall through events etc. for the benefit of our retailers,” Mr. Goel added.

F&B, apparels, everyday need store, games, etc. are the categories in which brands have opened their stores.

Currently, there are close to 200 operational stores in Omaxe World Street comprising local, national, and international brands giving the population of Faridabad a wide range to choose from.

The project is accessible within 15 min drive from three metro stations on Delhi – Ballabgarh metro line, namely Bata Chowk, Neelam Chowk, and Escorts Mujesar. Wide sector roads, several highways & expressways, etc. are facilitating the influx of people from Delhi-NCR, NIT, and Old Faridabad regions besides Greater Faridabad.