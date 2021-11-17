Karmatex Apparels launches Harbour 9 to expand its retail presence

Karmatex Apparels has forayed into the weekend wear category, with a retail brand for the urban and semi-urban Indian men. The company has just introduced ‘Harbour 9’, a brand that includes a collection of polo t-shirts, shirts, shorts and joggers to the market.

With this move, the leading exporting house plans to increase its annual turnover from 250 crores to target at 400 crores by FY’23, it mentioned through an official statement.

The management of Karmatex consists of Subodh Wadhwani, Arti Havaldar and Manoj Jain as business management graduates with several years of experience in the fabric and garment trade. Currently, this leading export house exports knitted and woven garments for men, women and kids under its various sub-brands, including Scram Kidswear for children’s clothing.

At present, Karmatex works with about 50 factories. With the expansion, the garment major aims to increase its manufacturing hubs to Mumbai, Tirupur, Jaipur, Surat and Ludhiana.

It has also started its own high-output factories in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) with state-of-the-art machinery and technology. They make fine knits and wovens to fit within product ranges for men, women, boys, girls, babies and infants.

Manoj Jain, Director, Karmatex, when talking about the launch mentioned, “Karmatex’s own factories have 2,000+ stitching machines in operation, which can produce up to 1,000,000 pieces of t-shirts in a month and 6,50,000 wovens. Compliant with all labour laws and quality-controlled, these factories are instrumental in realising expansion and production plans for Karmatex. We now plan to tap cities like Surat, Jaipur, Tirupur and Ludhiana for more garment factories.”