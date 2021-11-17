Women’s fashion brand W enters make-up category with launch of ‘W Beauty’

W, the women’s fashion brand from TCNS Clothing, has now ventured into the cosmetics category with the launch of ‘W Beauty’, a vegan make-up range that is cruelty free. W’s foray into the beauty segment is in line with its vision to be a one-stop shop for today’s woman. With the unveiling of ‘W Beauty’, the brand aims to meet the head-to-toe fashion needs of its consumer.

Talking about the latest segment entry, Anant Daga, Managing Director – TCNS Clothing, said, “At W, we have always endeavoured to provide a complete wardrobe solution to the ever-evolving Indian woman. After successful expansion into footwear and accessories, the launch of W Beauty is another step in that direction. Our well-curated product range addresses the latent need of our consumer who is looking for an amalgamation of fashion & functionality with the goodness of skincare.”

W Beauty has 100+ SKUs that have lip, eye, nail and face products. The face palettes include a combination of bronzer, highlighter and blush. The lip category consists of four range of products – creamy matte lipstick, liquid lipstick, long-wearing lipstick and lip crayon. In the eye range, there are crayons and palettes that come in a pack of four. Both face and eye palettes are customisable at W stores. Furthermore, there are a wide range of quick-dry and long-lasting nail enamels.

The entire collection is exclusively available at select W stores, wforwoman.com and www.myntra.com with a starting price of Rs199 for nail enamels and Rs499 for products in the face, lip and eye category.