Ruchi Soya Industries profit jumped by 29.62% to Rs.164.27 crores

Ruchi Soya Industries has revealed that their profit has jumped by 29.62% to reach Rs.164.27 crores in the second quarter of 2021-22. The company had gathered a net profit of Rs.126.73 crores in the previous quarter of the fiscal year.



The net income of the Baba Ramdev led company rose to Rs.6,010.99 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter as compared to Rs.3,990.72 crore in the last year, and the expenses of the company also rose from Rs.5,790.52 crore to Rs.3,863.98 crore a year ago.



The company has a portfolio of many of its sub-brands such as Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela and Ruchi Star among others. Ruchi Soya’s brand business, including brands sold under royal agreements, gathered a sale of Rs.45,511.82 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22.

Recently, Ruchi Soya industries has launched ‘Ruchi Sunlight’, which will foray into the business of edible oils, biscuits, cookies, ruck and other bakery products. The company has also forayed into the business of vegetarian and nutraceutical and wellness products under the joint banner of Nutrela and Patanjali.



