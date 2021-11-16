R City Mall is providing its patrons with a grand wedding shopping experience through its ‘Wedding Fest.’ As part of the mall’s 80 days mega fest, ‘R City Fiesta,’ the wedding fest is giving shoppers a lucky chance to win oodles of exciting prizes and offers!. With options for every member of the family, the mall aims to offer the latest designs and trends, all under one roof.

The Wedding Fest – which will continue till the 21st November – will witness the mall offering its visitors an opportunity to shop for the best-in-town wedding collections from prominent brands such as Ritu Kumar, Manyavar, Fabindia, W, Hastkala, Taneira, Ethnix by Raymond and more. Furthermore, they can also shop from a wide selection of exquisite jewellery from Tanishq, Orra, Reliance Jewels, Bluestone, Irasva, Swarovski and many other outlets at the mall. During the fest, lucky shoppers who shop for ₹ 50,000 stand a chance to get 10% cashback. Not only that, but as a part of the R CITY Fiesta, they also have a chance to win spectacular prizes worth ₹ 2 crores!

With over 12 entertainment centers, 250+ cuisines to choose from, leisure and recreational indulgence at the 24000+ sq. ft. courtyard at the heart of the mall, breathtaking interiors, a fully vaccinated staff and an array of high value & enticing rewards, R CITY will be a shopper’s paradise for premium shopping during this wedding season.