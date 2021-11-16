BrandMan to operate New Balance’s Omnichannel Operations & expansion in India

New Balance, a popular American sports company has entrusted its Indian store operations and other related duties to BrandMan Retail. The delhi-based retail solution company will take care of the company’s presence in India via omnichannel retail and strengthen its operations in India. Earlier, the Indian operations for the brands were tackled by Major brands.

New Balance has a store presence in Select CITYWALK, Pacific Mall in Delhi, Mall of India in Noida and Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad. The company is planning to open 35 more stores across India by March 2022.

Kavya Malhotra, Chairperson, BrandMan Retail commented on this,“ With a growing focus on sports and fitness in Indians, we feel there is huge potential in expanding the brands presence across the country with a long-term sustainable growth strategy. New Balance is an iconic brand synonymous with performance and aesthetic.”

New Balance founded in 1906, and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts reported a revenue of $4.5 billion in 2018.