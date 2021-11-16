Indian retailers witness 34% YoY growth in sales

Indian retailers have reported a year-on-year growth of 34% in October sales compared to the same period last year . This was revealed in the Retail Business Survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), which also stated that a 14% growth was witnessed by the sector in October 2021 compared to the same month in the pre-pandemic period, after fighting with low footfalls and trades for more than a year. October, which commemorates the onset of the festive season in the country, is a time when most retailers see surge in their sales.

The survey also reveals that retail businesses across regions have showed growth in trade as compared to pre-pandemic levels with West India indicating 23% growth, East India at 13%, and North and South India at 10% each, compared to sales levels in October 2019.

Among the categories, jewellery is said to have shown substantial recovery with growth of 24% as compared to sales levels in October 2019. The apparel category, too, has shown growth of 6%. Food & groceries and quick service restaurants (QSR), at 31% and 29% sales compared to pre-pandemic levels (same period in 2019), respectively, also showed growth, the survey reveals.