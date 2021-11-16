Home Latest News Indian retailers witness 34% YoY growth in sales

Indian retailers have reported a year-on-year growth of 34% in sales compared to the same period last year . This was revealed in the by (), which also stated that a 14% growth was witnessed by the sector in October 2021 compared to the same month in the pre-pandemic period, after fighting with low footfalls and trades for more than a year. October, which commemorates the onset of the festive season in the country, is a time when most retailers see surge in their sales.

The survey also reveals that retail businesses across regions have showed growth in trade as compared to pre-pandemic levels with indicating 23% growth, at 13%, and North and at 10% each, compared to sales levels in October 2019.

Among the categories, is said to have shown substantial recovery with growth of 24% as compared to sales levels in October 2019. The category, too, has shown growth of 6%. and quick service restaurants (), at 31% and 29% sales compared to pre-pandemic levels (same period in 2019), respectively, also showed growth, the survey reveals.

