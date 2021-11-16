Chai Sutta Bar to hire 500+ people from weaker sections of society

Beverage brand Chai Sutta Bar, as part of its expansion plan for 2022, targets to provide employment to more than 500 people from the economically weaker sections of society. The brand has contiusouly worked towards the upliftment of potter communities, orphans, the differently abled and people from below the poverty line by not only lending a hand but also generating employment opportunities for them. In 2021 alone, Chai Sutta Bar opened 110 outlets while generating employment opportunities for at least 400 people from the economically poor sections.

The company uses over 3 lakh kulhads every day and supports more than 500 potter families. It also employs more than 1500 people from a diverse section of the society with special emphasis on weaker sections.

“Over 3 lakh kulhads are used every day. We wanted to help thousands of pottery makers. As we keep expanding, we will require close to 5 lakhs of kulhads every day,” says Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar. Dubey also aims to have Chai Sutta Bar’s presence in every city of India within two years, thus generating more employment opportunities. The company has opened its outlets in 200 cities in India and countries like Dubai and Oman.

The rapidly growing tea chain was established in 2016. Chai Sutta Bar envisions blending Kulhad’s health benefits with the most go-to beverage ‘Chai’ in India. The brand is owned by Anubhav & Anand who, at the young age of 22, dreamt of serving a wishful cup of chai in every corner of the world.