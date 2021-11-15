Myntra appoints Nandita Sinha as its new CEO

Online fashion portal Myntra has appointed Nandita Sinha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sinha will move to her new role from January 1, 2022, and will be replacing outgoing CEO Amar Nagaram. Sinha, who has been with Myntra’s owner, Flipkart, since 2013 was most recently the Vice President for customer growth, media and engagement, at the company. During the course of her career, she has also worked at Hindustan Unilever and Britannia Industries. Prior to joining Flipkart, Sinha Co-founded MyBabyCart.com, where she was responsible for driving revenue and customer growth.

“I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra,” Sinha said in a statement on her appointment.

“As the forerunner of several innovations and unique consumer experiences, our aspirations continue to grow for Myntra as a separate company. I am certain that with her strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, Nandita (Sinha) will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra’s evolution as its CEO,” added Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.