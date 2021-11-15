Hooked to acquisitions: Reliance Retail acquires amanté from MAS holdings

Reliance Retail ventures Limited has acquired amanté– the umbrella brand from MAS Brands- a Srilanka based company, an official statement highlighted. The statement mentioned that the company has acquired 100% stakes of the lingerie brand.



This step will push the company to foray into the journey of the retail lingerie business, by offering superior design-led products and also provide value-added products to its customers.



Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, commented on this new announcement, “At Reliance, we pride ourselves in offering the best and enhancing choices to our customers. We are proud to add the high quality, design-led fashion and lifestyle brand ‘amante’ to our portfolio.”

She also added that “MAS is a well-recognized product innovator and manufacturer for some of the iconic global brands in this segment – the partnership and collaboration we build together with them will offer Indian customers world class product quality and greater choices in this segment”.

Ajay Amalean, Co-Founder, MAS who was responsible in managing amanté business mentioned, “This was a business MAS built from the ground up, leveraging on years of expertise in the lingerie business, so we are excited to see it transition to new shareholders and a parent organisation that, without doubt, will enable the brand and the company to thrive.”

The brand amanté was established in 2007-2008 and retails its products through its own stores and multi-brand outlets and also through its e-commerce channels across India and Srilanka.