Amazon Seller Services gets fresh funds infusion of Rs.1,460 crores

The e-commerce giant Amazon has infused fresh capital of Rs.1,460 crore into Amazon Seller services – one of the company’s Indian units that aids sellers. Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Singapore and Amazon.com Inc Ltd have collectively invested Rs.1,460 crore in this unit, according to PTI.

Amazon sellers service operates the company’s marketplace that helps sellers sell their products online in India and Internationally.

Amazon has been aggressively investing in expanding infrastructure and adding different techniques to enhance the customer experience. Recently, the company also infused Rs.1,000 crore in its payment unit Amazon Pay.

The e-commerce giant has said that the company has witnessed the highest number of customer shopping on its platform “than ever before” with 79% customers coming from Tier-II and III cities during its flagship event. The company was noted saying that during The Great Indian Sale they fulfilled a vast amount of addresses, from all across India, serving up to 99.7% Indian pincodes.