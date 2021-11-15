Telangana state showcased its business strength at the Dubai Expo 2020 for the week 5-11th November. Using the platform, Neerus also narrated the stories of a homegrown brand Name of fashion retail spending 4 decades in Telangana which is now widespread nationally and internationally. Bringing Telangana to the Fashion Map of India and the World with the rich weaves and traditional / ethnic wear of the state, including handlooms.

Neerus also added the X Factor being at the Expo as it has its Flagship store of UAE in Bur Dubai, Dubai. The state of Telangana has been offerring various opportunities to the brands and organisations worldwide to come invest and grow, likewise also helping promote the homegrown brands get a platform to spread nationally and internationally.