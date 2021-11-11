DLF Retail announces expansion plans, adds 6 new properties to its existing portfolio

DLF Retail today announced 6 new properties as part of their robust expansion plans at Phygital Retail Conclave 2021 in Mumbai. This will include 3 premium neighborhood plazas such as Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi and New Gurgaon Plaza in Sector 91, Gurugram and 2 office retail spaces, The Hub in Chennai and Cyber Park in Gurgaon.

In addition to this, DLF Retail will be entering the Goa market with Patto Plaza, a 0.3 million square feet premium offering at one of the most prime localities in the city. The addition signifies DLF’s continued growth not only in Delhi NCR but also across India with newer regions such as Chennai and Goa.

Known as the pioneers in real estate development, DLF Retail with these 6 new properties will uncover 6.5 million square feet of futuristic retail spaces. The expansion will aim at offering focused & curated shopping as well as unrivalled F&B districts and inspiring cultural experiences.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director- DLF Retail commented on this, “This is an exciting time in our company’s evolution. We are introducing a new line of growth with the introduction of premium neighborhood plazas. These will complement our premium residential developments enhancing the quality of our DLF customers. Goa is an exciting market and our premium offering will offer the urban Goan resident a boost to the lifestyle experience. DLF has pioneered the evolution of retail offerings in offices space, and DLF Cyber Park and The Hub will further this focus. We continue to strengthen our property portfolio across to ensure we have a strong foundation to support our focus on growth – across our services and markets. ”

Today, DLF Malls boasts 4.2 million square feet of retail space, with 673 unique brands including over 300 international and 168 F&B outlets and 26 movie screens across malls. DLF Malls has reinforced its leadership position during the COVID-19 year and has signed 158 marquee brands across categories in its 8 premium and luxury properties in Delhi-NCR. While it has been a difficult year for businesses across the globe, the retail industry has been very optimistic and organized retail has bounced back after the second wave. DLF Malls, with its strategic vision has been successful in strengthening its brand portfolio and has added various new international and homegrown brands to its already strong retail offering.

DLF Malls has also deployed the H14 grade HEPA filtration system keeping the health and safety of its guests at the forefront. This newly launched deployment has been installed across all DLF Malls including DLF Avenue- Saket, DLF Promenade- Vasant Kunj, DLF Mall of India- Noida, DLF Emporio– Vasant Kunj and The Chanakya- Chanakyapuri and aims to provide a safe experience to all customers who are visiting the properties to shop, dine and entertain themselves with their families and friends.