Yellow.ai launches INBOX to elevate customer and agent experience

Customer experience (CX) automation platform, Yellow.ai, has launched a new solution – INBOX – a unified omnichannel customer support helpdesk for agents to seamlessly manage customer queries across 35+ conversational channels. With an intuitive UX, INBOX enables agents to handle requests from a single dashboard in any language, offering complete customer history with superior context, reducing query resolution time.

Commenting on the launch, Rashid Khan, CPO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai, said, “INBOX is a sophisticated yet easy-to-operate, email-based automated ticketing system for tracking, prioritising and solving customer support tickets with the right information at the right time. It integrates and manages all customer information in one place, so that communication between businesses and their customers is efficient, relevant and personal.”

Yellow.ai’s INBOX claims to boosts CX by providing comprehensive view of support tickets across channels in a single place, automating tasks and allowing agents to respond faster, access to contacts providing complete history of customers across channels to provide superior context for better problem-solving and a auto-translation to remove language barriers. It helps resolve the right conversation(s) so that no query is left out.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai, says, “Our AI-powered automation solutions are designed to provide speed, convenience and consistency. But most importantly we believe in ensuring the human touch for truly memorable CX – that is, creating real connections by making technology feel more human and giving employees what they need to create better customer experiences.”