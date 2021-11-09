With the Indian economy awaiting revenge consumption to pick up amid receding fears of pandemic, retail barons are converging at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai on coming Wednesday & Thursday , November 10-11 to deliberate the changing paradigm in post COVID era.



The mega congregation – with the theme Retail Reimagined comes at a time when the new age consumer is demanding innovation beyond omnichannel, cross channel and multi-channel strategies.



Termed as `Phygital Retail Convention’, the event will bring in multiple stakeholders from the global retail business under one roof to have the most critical disruption in consumer behaviour, technology and innovation.



“India’s most prominent C-Suite professionals and decision makers from retail, shopping centers and retail support industry would be attending this extraordinary event to profit from its knowledge, networking, innovation and tech platforms,” said Amitabh Taneja, Chief Convener, PRC 2021.



Some of the key speakers at the convention include Kishore Biyani, Group CEO, Future Group, Sanjeev Mohanty, MD & SVP : South Asia – Middle East & Africa, Levi Strauss & Co and Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail. The inaugural session moderated by BS Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN will have panelists from reputed retail brands of India including:

Devarajan Iyer, CEO & MD, Lifestyle

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, MD- Being Human Clothing (FAFH)

William Bissell, Chairman, Fabindia

Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO, Bata

Damodar Mall, CEO – Grocery, Reliance Retail

Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands Apart from the presence of top retail companies from Asia’s third largest economy there will also be international brands, key decision makers from retail design, fintech, ecommerce, real estate, logistics and supply chain companies will grace the convention.

The convention will also facilitate 100 tech professionals at the IMAGES Retail Technology Icons powered by Greenhonchos on the first day of the two-day event while on the second day, a concurrent session on Retail Techway will showcase retail technology solutions and innovations.

The session on Retail Techway will feature exhilarating networking opportunities, penetrating insights, sharp debates and an out-of-the-box exhibition unmasking the future of technology in retail innovation — from product reimagination to real-time, personalised CX and more.

Delegates attending The Phygital Retail Convention – Retail Reimagined 2021 and Beyond –powered by ShipRocket can expect sessions on varied topics like retail entrepreneurship, startups, e-commerce, phygital supply chains and changing preferences of hyper connected new age consumers. The session on post pandemic scenarios of phygital shopping spaces by industry veterans will guide new retailers for future-ready pandemic-proof businesses.

Sessions at Phygital Retail Convention 2021 covers retail segments like Fashion, Wellness and Beauty, Home and Lifestyle retail, Food and grocery all under one roof. The convention on the second day progresses in two tracks – Retail Strategy and Retail Techway, giving delegates a plethora of choices as per their business field.

A townhall on Retail Business Development will be held featuring top mall developers and India’s leading retailers redefining the route for malls to embrace the phygital phenomenon, wherein developers of iconic retail destinations will participate with a hotbox of ideas that includes elevating the mall spatial experience to the tribe of online shoppers, enhancing omnichannel experience and much more.

The convention will conclude with 17th Images Retail Awards powered by VEGAS to honour outstanding achievement in every major retail format and category in the country. The awards, instituted in 2004, are based on a 360-degree evaluation process that covers a host of operational benchmarks along with qualitative factors for the duration of the assessment.