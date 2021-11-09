Britannia Industries profit slips by 23%; revenue rose by 5.5%

Britannia Industries today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs.384.22 crore in this quarter ending in September. The company registered a 23% year-on-year lowering of profits in this quarter.

Britannia Industries’ total expenses were at Rs.3,138.15 crore, up 11.2 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22, as against Rs.2,822.02 crore in the year-ago, for the same period. The company’s consolidated total revenue from operations however rose to 5.5% this year to touch Rs.3,607.4 crore for the reported quarter.



Varun Berry, Britannia Industries Managing Director commented on this by saying, “During the quarter, the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 started receding, and the economic activity started picking up. However, inflationary trends remained rampant around the globe, across sectors”.



Britannia Industries Limited is an Indian food and beverage company, part of the Wadia Group headed by Nusli Wadia. Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Kolkata, it is one of India’s oldest existing companies and best known for its biscuit products.