Myntra begins Influencer live-led model for its customers

Myntra has started testing the ‘influencer-led live’ online shopping model on its platform. This makes India one of the few countries to test this model after China.

Flipkart-owned Myntra has been testing a pilot project where a group of experts and influencers from the domain of fashion, beauty and personal care will hold live sessions on the platform and one can directly buy by adding the item in the cart while the session is going on during the session. Recently, Flipkart has also partnered with Moj-a short video platform to enable video and live commerce experiences.



The live commerce model has been a major success in China,with Alibaba Taobao live having a large chunk of market share. It reported a gross merchandising value (GMV) close to $ 62 million in 2020, according to Alibaba.



In India, startups like Bulbul and Simsim (now owned by YouTube) try replicating this model and are now in their early stages of expansion.

In a report by RedSheer it was reported that the expected live commerce is going to reach a $4-5 billion market in 2025. The report mentioned that the content material creators or influencers are earning hefty incomes by their content material and endorsements however are to start out with live commerce content material. This is expected to be the next big move in the ecosystem, which will inevitably strengthen the live commerce segment, the report added.