Ola, a ride-hailing platform forayed into the quick delivery service of goods and items such as grocery, personal care and pet care in Bangalore, according to the sources. According to the anonymous source, the company is starting a pilot ‘Ola Store’ in Bangalore starting with a few cities and will expand across the country.



The sources said that the service is available within the Ola App and will roll out to its customers in Bangalore. The customers will be able to order from an assortment of nearly 2,000 items across multiple categories such as groceries,beverages, home and personal care as well as pet care products.

According to a RedSeer report, the quick commerce sector in India is expected to grow to USD 5 billion by 2025 from the current USD 0.3 billion.