UP’s ODOP products on Flipkart record significant growth

Flipkart has witnessed a 52% quarterly growth in revenue for Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP products, since January 2020 till date. Last year, Flipkart and Government of Uttar Pradesh had joined hands to bring district-specific products, unique to those regions, onto the Flipkart marketplace. These products range from leather products from Agra, aluminium utensils from Kanpur, chikankari & zari-zardozi work from Lucknow to wooden lacquerware and toys from Varanasi, wheat stalk craft from Bahraich, terracotta pottery from Gorakhpur and wood-carved crafts from Saharanpur, among many others.



By promoting the indigenous and specialised products and crafts in UP on the Flipkart marketplace, the platform has been able to bring the value of digital commerce to small businesses, artisans and other economically underserved communities.

Speaking about the development, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are delighted to see the growth that local businesses from UP have witnessed on our marketplace platform. As a home-grown company, it has been our constant endeavour to bring increased market opportunities to MSMEs and small businesses, and under UP Government’s ODOP programme, promote specialised products that are unique to these districts. The growth impact serves as a motivation for several new entrepreneurs to explore the benefits of e-commerce and see significant growth of their own. We are committed to building a truly local, democratic and inclusive platform backed by technology to support local businesses in India.”