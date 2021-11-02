Ellementry’s Opens new store at Select CITYWALK Saket, Delhi

Ellementry, that specializes in handcrafted homeware products and just completed its third year of operations, and in such a short span of time, along with an e-commerce website, they have opened their latest store at Select CITYWALK, Saket. It is Ellementry’s 3rd store in Delhi/NCR, and the other two are in GK 1 N Block, South Delhi and Galleria, Gurugram.

Ellementry store is on the 2nd floor of the mall next to Sattvik and Punjab Grill restaurant. and the customers will find a blissful and extensive range of homeware collections artistically displayed in the store.

Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry commented on this “We are a brand that designs handmade products that are not only beautiful, but functional too. We follow food safety norms as per international standards. Our success as we enter the second year of operations is a result of the tremendous response we have been getting from our customers.”

Within a year of its launch, Ellementry, the lifestyle has transformed many a home with its unique aesthetics, inspired by the elements. Specializing in simple luxury through handcrafted exclusivity, Ellementry comes from a three-decade-long legacy of wowing the world with its exquisite and inspiring product range. It is the retail offshoot of Dileep Industries that has won many awards and accolades for exporting high-quality products to international brands.